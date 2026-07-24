Delhi taxi, transporters association to march to Parliament over ethanol-blended petrol

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association has announced a protest march to Parliament on August 4, against the implementation of ethanol-blended petrol.
Addressing a press conference on Friday while holding sugarcanes, Sanjay Samrat, president of the transporters association, said, “Transport operators and vehicle owners from different parts of the country have reported reduced fuel efficiency, higher maintenance costs, and concerns regarding engine performance after the introduction of E20 fuel. Many vehicles manufactured before 2015 are not designed for 20 percent ethanol blended petrol…This form of fuel is actually fit for new model vehicles…”
He further added, “When people are paying for petrol and the government increases the price of this fuel, why are we getting blended petrol? We are facing growing economic pressure due to regulatory operation challenges…”
Further, the association said that through its protest march, it will demand an independent scientific review of the ethanol blending policy involving vehicle owners, consumers, transport operators, automobile manufacturers, and technical experts.
Meanwhile, Jitendra Bobby, a member of the association, demanded that the central government review the mandatory 80-km-per-hour speed limit imposed on All India Tourist Permit taxis and buses.
He argue that while modern highways and expressways permit higher speeds for private vehicles, commercial tourist vehicles remain subject to restrictive limits, thereby affecting operational efficiency, passenger satisfaction, and business viability.
Further, the association has called on all other taxi and truck unions to join their protest march next month, and expects thousands of cab drivers and truckers to participate.
As per the association, their key demands include an independent review of the E20 ethanol blending policy; an audit and investigation into the implementation of Panic Buttons and Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD); a review of the 80-km-per-hour speed limit imposed on tourist vehicles; reconsideration of vehicle scrappage policies affecting older vehicles; a review of restrictions on BS-IV diesel tourist vehicles; and a reduction in high toll taxes.
Emphasising the non-political nature of the protest, Samrat said, “We will be staging a protest and march to parliament. It will be a peaceful protest and it is not going to be political as our association is not associated with any political party. We are just going to raise actual issues of commercial vehicle users and urge the central and state government to initiate constructive dialogue with all stakeholders and address their concern.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram