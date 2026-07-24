Delhi taxi, transporters association to march to Parliament over ethanol-blended petrol

The association said that through its protest march, it will demand an independent scientific review of the ethanol blending policy. (File photo)

The Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association has announced a protest march to Parliament on August 4, against the implementation of ethanol-blended petrol.

Addressing a press conference on Friday while holding sugarcanes, Sanjay Samrat, president of the transporters association, said, “Transport operators and vehicle owners from different parts of the country have reported reduced fuel efficiency, higher maintenance costs, and concerns regarding engine performance after the introduction of E20 fuel. Many vehicles manufactured before 2015 are not designed for 20 percent ethanol blended petrol…This form of fuel is actually fit for new model vehicles…”

He further added, “When people are paying for petrol and the government increases the price of this fuel, why are we getting blended petrol? We are facing growing economic pressure due to regulatory operation challenges…”