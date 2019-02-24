Delhi’s tax collection sees sharp jump; per capita income at Rs 3.65 lakh — 3 times national average

The economy of the capital is estimated to have grown at a rate of 8.61% in 2018-19, according to the Delhi government’s latest economic survey report, which says that after a year of slump, tax collection registered a growth of 14.07% in 2017-18.

The main sources of tax revenue in 2017-18 were GST at 13,620.84 crore and VAT at Rs 11,149.17 crore. VAT collection came down as most items have been subsumed into GST.

The year 2016-17 had seen rate of tax collection crashing to 3.03%, which the government had attributed to demonetisation and “refunds” to various bodies. The economic survey report of 2018-19 was tabled in the Delhi Assembly on Saturday.

The tax collection growth for 2018-19 has been projected at 17.69% over 2017-18.

“The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi at constant prices (inflation-adjusted) increased to Rs 5,54,908 crore during 2017-18, indicating a growth of 8.49%. The advance estimate of GSDP of Delhi at constant prices during 2018-19 was recorded at Rs 6,02,708 crore at a growth of 8.61% over 2017-18,” the report states.

An average Delhiite annually earns around three times more than the national income average, adds the report, pegging Delhi’s per capita income at

Rs 3,65,529 against the national average of Rs 1,25,397 as per current prices. In terms of constant prices, the per capita income stood at Rs 2,62,682, and is estimated to be Rs 2,79,601 in 2018-19.

On the road

In 2017-18, the number of vehicles in Delhi grew by 5.8% as compared to the previous year, with the number of e-rickshaws increasing by a huge margin.

The other passenger vehicles category rose by 27.56% between 2016-17 and 2017-18, says the economic survey report.

The growth in this segment eclipsed the increases in other categories such as cars and jeeps (2.98%), two-wheelers (7.12%) and three-wheelers (7.28%), the report by the Delhi government states.