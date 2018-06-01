Delhi: Task force to check illegal structures

During a recent demolition drive in the city. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Files) During a recent demolition drive in the city. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Files)

The Special Task Force, constituted to clear encroachments in Delhi, has formed a grid of officers who will be held accountable for all unauthorised construction in their areas. The STF will also take action against previous employees who allowed unauthorised constructions if the allegations are found to be true.

The grid comprises over 30 engineering-level officials from DDA, South, East and North corporations and the New Delhi Municipal Council, with a zone assigned to each. “In case an unauthorised construction takes place, it will be presumed that this has been with the connivance of these officers and action will be taken against them. The official will be served a showcause notice and action will be taken if he/she is found guilty… with the possibility of suspension,” said a DDA official.

“The STF shall direct the disciplinary authority concerned to initiate disciplinary proceedings under relevant provisions of service rules,” he said.

The DDA said it shall be the responsibility of officers in the grid to check their jurisdiction and all future construction activities, to determine their nature.

The list of such officers will be uploaded on DDA’s website and will be updated regularly.

A website with a smart phone application will be launched where people can register grievances and upload photographs of unauthorised constructions, the official said. Every complainant will be given unique identification number to monitor the status of the complaint. The action taken report has to be presented in the meeting of STF that will be held every fortnight.

The STF comprises DDA vice-chairman, secretary to the L-G, commissioners of the three MCDs, civic officials and police.

