Delhi tally past 9,000, more hospitals will offer treatment

With 438 fresh coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours, the capital’s tally crossed the 9,000 mark, while the toll reached 129, including six deaths reported Saturday.

At the start of this week, Delhi had recorded 7,233 cases and 73 deaths.

A total of 1,30,845 tests have been done so far, with 5,656 being processed in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of coronavirus cases have been recorded in Maharashtra (29,100), followed by Tamil Nadu (10,108) and Gujarat (9,931).

A total of 408 people have been discharged/migrated/recovered so far in Delhi.

The capital has also added two more private hospitals for admitting confirmed and suspected cases on a payment basis. Batra Hospital and Research Centre and Cygnus Orthocare Hospital have been asked to allocate 50 and 40 beds respectively for patients.

Last week, three private hospitals — Fortis, Shalimar Bagh, Saroj Medical Institute and Khushi hospital — were asked to start providing treatment to patients.

At present, eight private hospitals and six government hospitals in Delhi are designated to treat Covid cases.

As many as 1,424 patients are admitted to the six government hospitals and 334 to five private hospitals.

On Friday, the government clarified that the cumulative number of deaths so far are where the primary cause of death is found to be Covid.

The deaths have been audited by a three-member committee formed by the government to assess all cases where the deceased had tested positive for Covid. The data has been updated on the basis of case sheets received from hospitals.

Meanwhile, Delhi government’s Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital, which was shut after more than 75 healthcare workers tested positive, has reopened.

