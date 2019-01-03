Delhi: Taking leaf out of BJP’s book, AAP to appoint over 3 lakh booth pramukhs

Modelling its booth-level plans around those of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday said it will appoint 3.62 lakh vijay pramukhs at the booth level in the capital ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

“Each pramukh will be responsible for 10 houses at the booth level. There are 3,695 polling stations in the capital and over 14,500 booths. Our target is to get 3,62,500 pramukhs. A similar model will be replicated in Haryana and Punjab. In Haryana, around 4.62 lakh vijay pramukhs will be appointed,” said AAP Delhi chief Gopal Rai.

The pramukhs will be selected from volunteers who had said they will “give time to the party” during the ongoing door-to-door campaign.

“We want them to give us a week-long commitment. They will have two main responsibilities. One is to get the voter slips to each of the 10 households under their supervision before polling day. Second is to bring people to polling booths on voting day. The volunteers will also be part of the campaign a week before the polls. They will distribute a questionnaire to voters, and ask them about their views on the work AAP has done in the city, national issues as well as other important issues,” said Rai.

The first week of February will also see AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal address mega meetings with state frontal wings, officials said.

The party is also planning to start a ‘grameen morcha’ as well as a ‘pichda (backward) varg morcha’ in addition to its women’s wing, student wing, teachers, wings and traders wing, officials added. Such morchas already exist in prominent national parties.