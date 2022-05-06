BJP takes aim at Delhi CM Kejriwal over Tajinder Bagga’s arrest

BJP leaders on Friday took aim at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, with Kapil Mishra calling it a “misuse” of the police force.

“It seems like Arvind Kejriwal has deployed Punjab’s entire police force to silence Bagga. Around 50 policemen are entering his home, that too when courts have clearly said that no such step must be taken. The use of police in this way for a tweet, for using social media has never been done in the county’s history. It seems that instead of Punjab’s law and order, the Punjab police are being made to arrest people in Delhi…,” Mishra said.

Bagga was arrested from his residence in Delhi by the Punjab Police on Friday morning, a month after he was booked for his statements against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter’s views on the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. BJP leaders in Delhi have begun responding to the arrest, calling it an attack on democratic rights.

“I want to say that Tajinder is a sachcha sardar, a brave and courageous sardar and Arvind Kejriwal has become scared of a sachche sardar. This kind of misuse of the police has never happened in India’s history. Now it has only been a month that the police force has been with Arvind Kejriwal and this use of the police to pick up activists, people who raise their voice on social media. If this police force was used to maintain law and order in Punjab, perhaps what happened in Patiala would not have happened,” the BJP leader added.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir called Kejriwal a “modern-day Tughlaq” for “letting Khalistanis loose in Punjab & arresting opposition party workers from Delhi. (sic)”

Letting Khalistanis loose in Punjab & arresting opposition party workers from Delhi. Kejriwal is truly a modern day TUGHLAQ! #DelhiDisgusted — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 6, 2022

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Delhi BJP spokesperson, responded to the arrest saying, “The Arvind Kejriwal who had climbed up through Anna Hazare’s movement in the name of saving democracy has today murdered democracy. The first foundation of democracy is the freedom of political dissent which Arvind Kejriwal has killed today by arresting Tajinder Bagga. Tajinder Bagga is not a person but a principle and Delhi BJP will be standing with him at every step.”