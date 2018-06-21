Delhi: Taj Hotels bags bid to run The Connaught

The hotel was sealed in 2016, after its owner was arrested in connection with a murder case. The hotel was sealed in 2016, after its owner was arrested in connection with a murder case.

Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Company Ltd, also known as Taj Hotels, has bought the licensing rights of a hotel property at 37, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, formerly known as The Connaught, in an e-auction Wednesday.

This is the first successful auctioning process to be carried out by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) of the three premium hotel properties that it has been attempting to auction off amidst controversies.

A spokesperson from IHCL said, “We are extremely happy to win the bid for The Connaught… It will fit into our new SeleQtions brand.” The hotels in SeleQtions line will be known only by their names, while the Taj tag will be reserved only for IHCL’s luxury units.

The property, located in the prime Lutyens’ Delhi area, has 85 rooms, three banquet halls and one swimming pool. The licence rights to it were bought by Prominent Hotels Pvt Ltd for a 33-year lease in the 1980s. This lease was terminated in 1995 due to ‘violation of terms and conditions’, and in February 2015, the NDMC sealed the property due to non-payment of licence fees amounting to Rs 140 crore.

It was temporarily de-sealed in February 2016 following a High Court order, but later plunged into controversy when an NDMC official, M M Khan, who was appointed as estate officer to resolve the lease matter, was murdered in May that year.

Ramesh Kakkar, owner of The Connaught, was among those arrested for the murder, following which the hotel was sealed by the NDMC again. The tender for this auction was finalised on April 4. The two other bidding parties, which had come forward to compete for licensing rights, were Sarovar Hotels Private Limited and Bike Hospitality Limited. As the successful bidder, IHCL will pay 31.8% of its Gross Turn Over (GTO) from the hotel or Rs 5.868 crore per year — whichever is higher.

An NDMC official said, “The revenue this auction has yielded is far more than what we receive from hotels like Le Meridien and The Lalit, which are ten times greater in dimension and scope.” Sunil Sethi, president of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), said, “The Connaught had no architectural prominence till two decades ago. However, when the concept of ‘happy hours’ was introduced, a lot of people flocked to The Connaught because ‘happy hours’ were always running there. Also, the hotel’s banquets did well because there were no banquet halls in CP, except for five-star hotels.”

