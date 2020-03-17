Delhi: Tahir Hussain sent to 4-day police custody

Tahir Hussain was suspended by AAP. Tahir Hussain was suspended by AAP.

A Delhi court Monday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to four-day police custody in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, noting that his custody was required to unearth the alleged conspiracy behind the Northeast Delhi riots.

Hussain was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat for the first time. On previous occasions, he was produced before the judge at his residence following his arrest in connection with a riot-related case.

Hussain appeared before the court with his face wrapped in a shawl with his legal team. He was questioned inside the courtroom for an hour, following which police moved an application seeking his custody for five days.

Last week, police had arrested Nand Nagri resident Salman alias Haseen in the murder case. After police questioned Salman, they arrested Hussain on Monday.

Police told the court, “We need to confront him (Hussain) with Salman. Everything was done on his command.”

Hussain’s lawyers opposed the police remand, stating that identifying the other accused and recording Hussain’s confession cannot be a ground for remand. The court, while granting four-day police custody, said, “I find force in the submissions of the IO that to unearth the conspiracy, which led to the riots and massive loss of life and property, police remand is required.”

Hussain’s lawyer Javed Ali told the court that the suspended AAP councillor should be sent to judicial custody, and police must show a strong case if they want his custody.

He also argued that the police custody was nothing more than “humiliation”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.