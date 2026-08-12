‘From young to old, all affected’: Delhi sees 6-fold rise in swine flu cases, tally 1,449

Delhi has recorded a sharp rise in cases of influenza H1N1 or swine flu this year, with 1,449 cases reported as of August 12, more than six times the 229 infections recorded during the corresponding period last year, according to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) data.

“Of the 1,449 cases of H1N1 recorded so far this year, 63 were reported on August 11,” Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh told The Indian Express on Wednesday. In 2019, Delhi had recorded 3,637 H1N1 cases and 31 deaths.

Singh maintained that Delhi government hospitals were equipped to deal with the situation. “There are special and separate wards in various Delhi hospitals like RML and Safdarjung to deal with the rise in cases,” he said.