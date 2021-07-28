Delhi: Swimming pools in DDA complexes to open soon

The Delhi Development Authority will be opening its swimming pools after two weeks as it is presently performing cleaning exercises, said a senior official.

The authority reopened 15 sports complexes, 39 fitness centres and two golf courses recently after lying closed for two months due to second wave of Covid-19. However, swimming pools have remained mostly closed since the outbreak of pandemic in March 2020.

DDA has fifteen swimming pools in complexes in Saket, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rohini, Chilla, Akshardham, Siri Fort.

All complexes’ pools become operational during the summer and remain open till September, except for the ones at Siri Fort, and Yamuna and CWG sports complexes which are heated and operate till November.

Though these sports complexes are membership-oriented having playing rights only, non-members of the public can also utilise the facilities on payment of the prescribed charges. Special concessions are available for students, senior citizens, schools, sports federations and associations.

Commonwealth Games village swimming pool will not be operational as it is a Delhi government-run Covid care centre. The facility at Hari Nagar sports complex will also not be operational as there are some issues regarding sourcing water, he said.

There are over 50,000 members and 30,000 individuals who use DDA’s sports facilities on a monthly basis. There are about 165 coaching schemes run by the agency.