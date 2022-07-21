scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Delhi: Sweeper found dead in North District, 2 held

One of the accused had an argument with the victim a few months ago and was nursing a grudge, police said

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 12:03:07 pm
Police said that Kumar’s body had no clear injury marks.

Two men were arrested for the alleged murder of a 38-year-old sweeper, Arun Kumar, whose body was found on Monday in Delhi’s North District, police said, identifying the accused as Khicharipur resident Sunny (29) and Loni resident Sachin (27).

Police said that Kumar’s body had no clear injury marks. The body was identified after his father Satvir Singh came to Wazirabad police station on Tuesday and confirmed his identity. According to the police, Singh told them that he last saw his son with one of his friends Bondha on Sunday evening. The police subsequently interrogated Bondha, analysed CCTV footage from nearby areas and found out that Kumar was last seen with the two accused.

“Four-five months ago, the victim quarrelled with the accused Sachin while they were drinking alcohol. In the subsequent commotion, Sachin sustained minor injuries to his head. Afterwards, Sachin had a grudge against the victim and wanted to take revenge,” DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The DCP said that a case had been registered at the Wazirabad police station under sections 365 (kidnapping to confine), 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence/false information) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s taskPremium
Explained: MSP and govt panel’s task
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJPPremium
Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...Premium
From Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to a survey in Karnataka, a troubl...
More from Delhi

Police said that a motorcycle used in the offence was also recovered from the accused.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
In Parliament today

Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'

TMC Martyrs' Day rally today, supporters gather in large numbers
Follow Live Updates

TMC Martyrs' Day rally today, supporters gather in large numbers

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes oath as Lanka's new president

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson
Liger trailer

Vijay pelvic-thrusts his way to glory, faces cackling Mike Tyson

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'
UP MoS quits

Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'

Premium
New national record holder among two athletes who fail dope test

New national record holder among two athletes who fail dope test

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Person who hasn't physically attended classes can't be called engineer: HC

Augmented reality shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic

Augmented reality shouldn’t feel like it’s slapped onto a game experience: Niantic

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Can you guess how much Hollywood's biggest stars earn?

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC test

Premium
FBI adds Indian woman to its 'Missing Persons' list, seeks help

FBI adds Indian woman to its 'Missing Persons' list, seeks help

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement