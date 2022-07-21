Delhi: Sweeper found dead in North District, 2 held

Two men were arrested for the alleged murder of a 38-year-old sweeper, Arun Kumar, whose body was found on Monday in Delhi’s North District, police said, identifying the accused as Khicharipur resident Sunny (29) and Loni resident Sachin (27).

Police said that Kumar’s body had no clear injury marks. The body was identified after his father Satvir Singh came to Wazirabad police station on Tuesday and confirmed his identity. According to the police, Singh told them that he last saw his son with one of his friends Bondha on Sunday evening. The police subsequently interrogated Bondha, analysed CCTV footage from nearby areas and found out that Kumar was last seen with the two accused.

“Four-five months ago, the victim quarrelled with the accused Sachin while they were drinking alcohol. In the subsequent commotion, Sachin sustained minor injuries to his head. Afterwards, Sachin had a grudge against the victim and wanted to take revenge,” DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The DCP said that a case had been registered at the Wazirabad police station under sections 365 (kidnapping to confine), 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence/false information) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that a motorcycle used in the offence was also recovered from the accused.