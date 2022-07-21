Delhi: Sweeper found dead in North District, 2 held

July 21, 2022 12:03:07 pm
Two men were arrested for the alleged murder of a 38-year-old sweeper, Arun Kumar, whose body was found on Monday in Delhi’s North District, police said, identifying the accused as Khicharipur resident Sunny (29) and Loni resident Sachin (27).
Police said that Kumar’s body had no clear injury marks. The body was identified after his father Satvir Singh came to Wazirabad police station on Tuesday and confirmed his identity. According to the police, Singh told them that he last saw his son with one of his friends Bondha on Sunday evening. The police subsequently interrogated Bondha, analysed CCTV footage from nearby areas and found out that Kumar was last seen with the two accused.
“Four-five months ago, the victim quarrelled with the accused Sachin while they were drinking alcohol. In the subsequent commotion, Sachin sustained minor injuries to his head. Afterwards, Sachin had a grudge against the victim and wanted to take revenge,” DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi said.
The DCP said that a case had been registered at the Wazirabad police station under sections 365 (kidnapping to confine), 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence/false information) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
Subscriber Only Stories
Police said that a motorcycle used in the offence was also recovered from the accused.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Cong protests ED's questioning of Sonia; BJP says 'law equal for all'
TMC Martyrs' Day rally today, supporters gather in large numbers
Dinesh Khatik, who rose from RSS, BJP ranks, eyed 'larger role'Premium
Latest News
First commercial flight from Delhi to Deoghar on July 30, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan on board
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city
Pasmanda Muslims want ‘sammaan’, not ‘sneh’, says former MP Ali Anwar Ansari in open letter to PM
Elderly woman calls daughter ‘in hysterics’ after finding human skull, bones in her garden
This clip of news host telling meteorologist to be ‘happy’ about heatwave reminds netizens of ‘Don’t Look Up’
Novak Djokovic likely to miss US Open owing to the government’s vaccination mandate
Sonia Gandhi set to appear for ED questioning; Congress says govt considers Oppn as enemies
BTS’ new song Bad Decisions with Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco out soon; ARMY says ‘No break, only breaking records’
Meghan Markle keeps it casual and elegant on dinner date with Prince Harry
Punjab vet varsity GADVASU notifies increase in internship allowance, students end protest
Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh says trolls comment she started makeup company because she looks ugly: ‘Nobody asked Steve Jobs…’
Nigerian women footballers boycott training in protest over lack of payments over 10000$