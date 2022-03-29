Delhi sweats at 40C as heat wave begins

With the maximum temperature hitting 40 degrees Celsius in some parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a heat wave for the national capital on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, seven degrees above normal for this time of the year, and the highest so far this season.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was 40 degrees Celsius or more at 8 weather stations in the NCR. Narela recorded 42 degrees Celsius, while Pitampura registered 41.1 degrees Celsius, Najafgarh saw 40.7 degrees Celsius, Gurgaon 40.5, and Aya Nagar 40.2. At the Lodhi Road station, the maximum temperature was 40 degrees Celsius, and at the Ridge, it was 40.1 degrees.

The normal maximum temperature, calculated as a long period average, for March 28 to 31 in Delhi, is 32 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature has been increasing in Delhi-NCR over the past two days. On Sunday, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung was 36.8 degrees, and was even lower at 34.5 degrees on Saturday.

Heat wave conditions are on the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory likely to be 40 degrees Celsius on these two days. Severe heat wave conditions are likely at a few places, the forecast indicates.

The IMD declares a heat wave in the plains when maximum temperature is 40 degrees Celsius or more, and if it is 4.5 or 6.4 degrees above the normal. A heat wave may also be recorded when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius or more. If these markers are met at two weather stations in the meteorological subdivision for at least two consecutive days, a heat wave is declared on the second day.

The IMD identifies absence of moisture in the upper atmosphere, and “prevalence of hot, dry air over a region”, as favourable conditions for a heat wave. The city has not recorded any rainfall this month, when the normal amount of rain from March 1 to 28 is 13.5 mm. Last year, the maximum temperature at Safdarjung hit 40.1 degrees on March 30.