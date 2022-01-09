Delhi: Swami Dayanand Hospital starts 24-hour Covid helpline

Dr Gladbin Tyagi, the nodal officer, said that the hospital has also completed all preparations to deal with a third wave of the pandemic. (Express)

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Delhi, Swami Dayanand Hospital in East Delhi Municipal Corporation area has started a helpline called “Corona Mitra”.

Dr Gladbin Tyagi, the nodal officer, said that the hospital has also completed all preparations to deal with a third wave of the pandemic. He added that the helpline aims to help out Covid patients as doctors will be throughout the day for tele-consultation.

People can call on 22119747, 22314028 (extension 272) where Dr. Nitin Singh (9560840823) and Dr Rajkumar Sanjay (9821071650) will be available from 9 am to 4 pm. Tyagi said that a flu clinic, too, has been made operational in the hospital.

He added that if the number of Covid patients increase and beds are needed, the hospital will be converted into a unit that will exclusively treat coronavirus patients.