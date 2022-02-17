Delhi: Swami Dayanand Hospital to start CT scans at subsidised rates

East Delhi Municipal Corporation is going to start a CT scan facility at the civic body-run Swami Dayanand Hospital in Dilshad Garden at a subsidised rate.

The scan helps diagnose tumors, internal bleeding and tissue or fluid biopsy. “We are in process to start providing CT scan services at Swami Dayanand Hospital at subsidized rates — less than the CGHS/Delhi approved ones — through outsourcing via the Public Private Partnership mode,” Beer Singh Panwar, the chairman of the standing committee, said.

He added that bids are being invited and the contract will be awarded to the firm giving the maximum discount. He further informed that space would be provided by the municipal corporation in the premises of the hospital.

Panwar said that the Swami Dayanand Hospital provides treatment to people belonging to the lower income groups who cannot afford private healthcare centres and as such, infrastructural facilities were being ramped up.

The facility would be free of cost for BPL card holders and EWS patients. “Free services will also be provided to patients without attendants and requiring such urgent tests, following the recommendation of a treating doctor, besides the permission of a medical superintendent,” Panwar added.