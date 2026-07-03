Delhi draws up 7-year air pollution mitigation plan, backed by World Bank

The Delhi government has drawn up a seven-year air pollution mitigation plan with an estimated outlay of Rs 8,300 crore as it aims to strengthen air quality management in the Capital and reduce emissions from major pollution sources such as vehicles, road dust, construction and demolition waste.

“The goal is to accelerate the implementation of Delhi’s air pollution mitigation plan, advance the objectives of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and contribute to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’,” said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday. NCAP was launched by the Centre in 2019 with to curb pollution in major cities.

Titled ‘Swachh Hawa, Swasth Delhi’, the Delhi government project is proposed to be implemented between September this year and August 2033 with support from the World Bank. “The World Bank will provide 65% financial assistance, while the remaining 35% will be borne by the Delhi government,” Gupta said.