Delhi: SUV hits 16-year-old, driver gets out, sees victim and flees the spot

Dragging his cousin’s scooter along the side of the road, a 16-year-old boy was mowed down by a speeding Audi SUV, with the driver getting out of the car, but then fleeing in the vehicle despite seeing the teen on the verge of death. He is yet to be traced. The incident took place in Rohini’s Sector 23 around 11 pm Wednesday.

According to police, the scooter toppled and crashed into the road divider, with the victim, Ajar Mehra, suffering severe head injuries.

In his complaint to the police, Mehra’s cousin Harshit (22), a software engineer, said the man driving the vehicle “stopped his car for a moment and stepped out, and then went back inside and sped away from the spot”.

Mehra was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“We went out to roam around and were on our way back when the scooter broke down. I told him to drag the scooter to our society’s main gate. I was walking near the road divider, while he was holding the scooter’s handle. I looked back and saw the Audi. The driver was speeding and driving rashly. I got scared and jumped on the divider to save myself, but the car hit the scooter and my cousin sustained severe injuries,” said Harshit in his complaint. Mehra lived with Harshit’s family in Begumpur. His father died a few years ago and his mother lives with her sister’s family.

A district crime team was sent to the spot, and they found the Audi’s logo and the number plate on the ground. Police said it fell off the car during the accident. A case has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (death by negligence) against the accused, who is yet to be identified.

Police said the car, an Audi Q5, was registered under the name of a Telangana-based construction company. DCP (Rohini) P K Mishra said, “During investigation, it came to light that the car was sold to someone else. We are scanning CCTV cameras near the spot.”

Police said the vehicle was seized late Saturday night, though the driver is yet to be arrested.

