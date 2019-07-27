Delhi: Suspected of theft, 16-year-old boy beaten to death

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death over suspicion of theft in North West Delhi Friday morning. The incident took place around 8 am, when the boy allegedly entered a home and was caught stealing by the owner, police said.

DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said, “The minor was in the house and was caught by the owner, Mukesh (23), who beat him up. After some time, neighbours too gathered and beat up the boy.”

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment, said police.

Arya said that six people, including Mukesh, have been arrested. A case under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered.

Police said efforts are being made to identify more people who might have been involved in the incident.

The victim was not known to the accused. “He was kicked and beaten up… around 8 am, a PCR call was made by the accused, Mukesh,” said Arya. She said the minor’s post-mortem has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the family.