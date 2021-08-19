Delhi: Survey underway to install 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras

The Delhi government is carrying out surveys across the city to find suitable spots to install 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras under the second phase of the project which is aimed at boosting public safety, according to official records.

In the first phase of the project, 1.4 lakh CCTVs were installed in 67 of the 70 assembly constituencies across the national capital. At Vishwas Nagar, Mustafabad and Gandhi Nagar constituencies, the surveillance cameras are yet to be installed.

Vishwas Nagar is represented by BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma. BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan had won Mustafabad in 2015, while the AAP’s Haji Yunus bagged the seat in 2020. BJP MLA from Gandhinagar Anil Bajpai was with the AAP in his previous term.

“The first phase is in progress, while the second phase is in initial stages and surveys are being carried out,” the government said in a written response in the Delhi Assembly in reply to an unstarred question.

Responding to a specific question on the constituencies where CCTVs haven’t been installed, the government said, “At Vishwas Nagar, Gandhinagar and Mustafabad, CCTVs will be installed”. Under the plan, approximately 4,000 cameras each are supposed to be installed in every assembly constituency.

The BJP, in the past, has alleged that constituencies represented by its MLAs are being discriminated against under the project. The project, in 2019, had run into a controversy over a panel formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal recommending that the Delhi Police should be made the custodian of the cameras.