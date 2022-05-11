Delhi: Survey to identify ‘out of school children’ to be conducted during summer vacations

With summer vacations starting Wednesday, a survey will be conducted in Delhi to identify children who have been out of school and to enrol them in schools near their homes during this period, said officials.

“Out of School Children” are understood as those who have either dropped out of school or those who were never enrolled in one.

This survey will be carried out district-wise by 243 teams from Samagra Shiksha and it will be conducted between May 11 and June 27.

Surveys for “Out of School Children” in Delhi usually cover children aged between 6 to 14, which is the upper limit to which the Right to Education Act applies. However, the current survey will cover children of four age categories: below 6 years of age, between 6 and 10, between 11 and 14, and between 15 and 19.

“The survey teams will wear survey kit bearing identifiable official insignia which have been given to them for easy identification and gaining the confidence of the people to get maximum information,” read the instructions to the teams, who need to report their records on a daily basis.