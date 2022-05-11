scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Must Read

Delhi: Survey to identify ‘out of school children’ to be conducted during summer vacations

This survey will be carried out district-wise by 243 teams from Samagra Shiksha and it will be conducted between May 11 and June 27.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 11, 2022 10:17:16 am
“Out of School Children” are understood as those who have either dropped out of school or those who were never enrolled in one. (Representational/File)

With summer vacations starting Wednesday, a survey will be conducted in Delhi to identify children who have been out of school and to enrol them in schools near their homes during this period, said officials.

“Out of School Children” are understood as those who have either dropped out of school or those who were never enrolled in one.

This survey will be carried out district-wise by 243 teams from Samagra Shiksha and it will be conducted between May 11 and June 27.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Surveys for “Out of School Children” in Delhi usually cover children aged between 6 to 14, which is the upper limit to which the Right to Education Act applies. However, the current survey will cover children of four age categories: below 6 years of age, between 6 and 10, between 11 and 14, and between 15 and 19.

More from Delhi

Best of Express Premium

Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator dataPremium
Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator data
Explained: Making sense of exchange ratePremium
Explained: Making sense of exchange rate
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...Premium
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...
Why there’s no agreement on India’s Covid death figuresPremium
Why there’s no agreement on India’s Covid death figures
More Premium Stories >>

“The survey teams will wear survey kit bearing identifiable official insignia which have been given to them for easy identification and gaining the confidence of the people to get maximum information,” read the instructions to the teams, who need to report their records on a daily basis.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement