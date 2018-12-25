Delhi: Surveillance systems ‘obsolete’, three jails to get 5,600 more CCTV cameras

Following a survey by PWD and prison authorities, the Delhi Cabinet Monday approved a Rs 119.69 crore proposal to install 5,629 CCTV cameras at Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini jails, after the Director General (Prisons) conveyed that the existing surveillance systems have become “outdated and obsolete”.

Advertising

The survey was conducted after a Delhi High Court-appointed fact-finding committee found that more cameras are required for surveillance in these prisons.

The Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) of the government, chaired by Home Minister Satyendar Jain and attended by DG Prisons Ajay Kashyap and Finance/Home Secretary Renu Sharma, had cleared the Home Department’s proposal in this regard on December 12.

Under the project, 3,910 CCTVs (dome-shaped) will be installed inside jails, 1,646 bullet-shaped ones will be installed outside prisons, while 73 cameras will be of the pan tilt zoom category, according to the proposal presented in the EFC meeting.

Advertising

The period of completion has been projected as 10 months. It is learnt that the initial proposal was to install 1,042 cameras.

However, DG (Tihar) informed the government that the numbers were revised as existing cameras have become “outdated, obsolete and are not compatible with advanced software”, according to minutes of the meeting.

The extra cameras were also required to comply with directions of the Supreme Court to expand coverage of surveillance systems in jails. “The surveillance area covers all wards, all cells and is vandal-proof and jail-specific,” the proposal states.

The project also includes a maintenance component of Rs 31.89 crore for five years. It will be implemented by the PWD and will include supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the surveillance system.