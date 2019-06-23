Delhi: Surprise guest drops by at low-key wedding

A cleaner who has been working at the Delhi Secretariat for the last 19 years was in for a pleasant surprise when Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia showed up at her daughter’s wedding on Saturday.

Noorjahan, who said she shares a good rapport with the Deputy CM as she works in his office, told The Indian Express: “It was a very thoughtful gesture… I had invited Sisodia ji for my daughter’s wedding a few weeks ago, but I did not expect him to actually turn up.”

Amid last-minute preparations and festivities, Noorjahan, who lives with her family in Bawani Khera, said: “My daughter’s wedding is today. He came at around 12-1 pm, even before the baarat did. It was just close family members making a few preparations for the evening.”

“Our family was in a tent outside the gurdwara at Mata Sundari Road when Sisodia ji entered with his driver and his PA. The bride, Anwari (19), and groom, Sadre Alam, who works as a plumber, were not available as they were preparing for the wedding function, which is in the evening. Sisodia ji said he was sorry he could not meet the couple, but we passed on the message and it made my daughter very happy,” said Noorjahan.

The family offered Sisodia some sweets and they spoke for a while before he left. “We are all very happy he came,” Noorjahan said.