Delhi: 7 surgeries, 2 yrs after accident, woman regains use of her arm

It took seven reconstructive surgeries for Kirty Kishore (26) to get back what she had lost. In 2017, her world turned upside down when, while riding a two-wheeler, a crane fell on her right arm near a highway construction site in Ghazipur. The accident left her arm badly crushed — the skin was damaged, tissues distorted, and bones and joints disoriented.

Her wedding was two months away when the accident happened.

Kishore was admitted to Max hospital in Patparganj on August 29, 2017, and was operated on seven times in a span of three months. “I was coming back from my office and suddenly a crane fell on my right arm. I don’t remember anything after that… I found myself in the hospital. While the physical pain was unbearable, the first thing that came to my mind was my wedding…,” said Kishore.

According to the doctors, she had suffered serious injury to the bone, joint, tendon, nerve, muscle, blood vessels and skin of the right upper limb. The team treating her decided to perform multiple reconstructive surgeries over a period of time. Kishore was in recovery for the last two years, during which time doctors successfully helped her regain functionality of the injured arm.

“The success rate of such procedures is almost 20-30 per cent… When her case was presented to us, we immediately knew the road to recovery will be long and tedious not only for the patient but for us too. Her first surgery went up to almost eight hours, and most of her subsequent surgeries also took an equally long time,” said Dr Manoj Johar, director, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery at Max hospital, who led the team.

Kishore first underwent an operation for an urgent limb salvage surgery involving a team of doctors from plastic surgery, anaesthesia, orthopaedics and vascular surgery departments, and was then shifted to the ICU for close monitoring and observation.

“The medical recovery took her two years, but the love and support she got from her family helped her recover from the trauma,” the doctor added.

“My fiancé turned out to be the biggest strength and stood beside me during the tough times,” said Kishore. The couple got married on January 22 last year.