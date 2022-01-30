Delhi: Surgeon at pvt hospital booked after woman alleges molestation

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a surgeon at a leading private hospital for allegedly molesting one of his patients on the pretext of examining her.

DCP (Central district) Shweta Chauhan said, “We have registered an FIR after a complaint from the woman. Appropriate legal action will be taken.”

According to police, the woman approached them on January 27 and informed them about the alleged incident.

“The woman said she, along with her husband, visited the hospital earlier this month as she had a leg problem. She was asked by the doctor to come on January 24. She came on January 27, alone, and the doctor called her inside,” a senior police officer said.

The woman alleged he put his hand on her shoulder while talking to her. “After a few minutes, he asked her to come for a check-up and she alleged he touched her inappropriately. She left and informed her uncle, who is a doctor and had referred the woman to the accused. She then told her husband, who called police and lodged an FIR,” an officer said.

A hospital source said, “The patient had complained of inappropriate behaviour by a doctor. Police are investigating the issue and the hospital will cooperate.”