Delhi: Surgeon arrested after rape complaint by woman

A surgeon from Safdarjung Hospital was arrested four days ago for allegedly raping a sales representative of a pharmaceutical company.

“The woman alleged she was raped by the surgeon in April this year at a house in South West Delhi, which the doctor had allegedly taken on rent,” said a police officer.

The woman claimed she met the doctor, who is in his 30s, in 2018 in a professional capacity as the sales representative of a pharma company.

The woman alleged the doctor drugged her and sexually assaulted her, and that he also took inappropriate photos of her, police said.

A police officer said, “We haven’t found the photos in question so far and will add appropriate IT Act sections if and when we do so.”

Police said that as per the woman’s allegations, the two had stayed in touch after they first met. “The woman said the accused offered to help her prepare for an upcoming examination, and the two would meet for that purpose at a house rented by him. At one such meeting, the woman claimed, he drugged and raped her…She claimed he would often ask her to visit him at the flat. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody,” said the officer.

The woman told police that she confided in her brother about the incident, who confronted the doctor as well.

A case of rape and causing hurt by means of poison has been registered against the doctor at Safdarjung Enclave police station. The hospital’s medical superintendent said he wasn’t aware of the case.