Delhi: Supply of oxygen restored at Centre-run Safdarjung hospital

On Monday morning, the department had issued a notice to the medical superintendent and other heads of the departments of the hospital about the shortage of oxygen supply. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

The supply of oxygen was restored in the operation theatres, ICUs and other areas at the Centre-run Safdarjung hospital, hours after the Department of Anesthesia issued a notice directing not to perform any elective surgeries “due to deficiency of oxygen supply” in the hospital

The head of the department Dr GC Usha issued a notice later on Monday informing the medical superintendent and other heads of the departments about the restoration of the services.

“This information is for all the concerned departments that the supply of oxygen has been resumed in all OTs, ICUs and other areas,” the notice stated.

On Monday morning, the department had issued a notice to the medical superintendent and other heads of the departments of the hospital about the shortage of oxygen supply. “This is an urgent request,” stated the notice issued on Monday by Dr Usha.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged the shortage of oxygen in the city with many hospitals facing trouble in getting an adequate supply of oxygen. In a letter to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Kejriwal asked him to ensure an uninterrupted supply of 700 metric tonnes of oxygen in the city on a daily basis.