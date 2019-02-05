Delhi: Sunanda Pushkar death case sent to sessions court

The case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is charged with abetting the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, was Monday committed to the sessions court for trial. Proceedings will begin on February 21.

Advertising

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal directed Tharoor to appear before District and Sessions Judge Arun Bhardwaj on that day. The case has been committed to the sessions court as charges under IPC section 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide) are exclusively triable by it.

The magistrate also termed as “not maintainable” BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s application seeking directions to the Delhi Police to allow him to assist the prosecution in the case.

On Swamy’s application that Delhi Police be directed to produce the vigilance inquiry report conducted after Pushkar’s death, the magistrate said: “The Commissioner of Police, Delhi, shall keep the report preserved so that in case it is required by the court of sessions during trial for any purpose, it may be available.”

Advertising

On Tharoor’s application that Delhi Police as well as the prosecution not share the chargesheet and other documents with any third party, the magistrate said, “The prosecution as well as the Delhi Police shall not share with any third person the chargesheet till next date of hearing, as the final adjudication on this application has to be done by the sessions court being the trial court.”