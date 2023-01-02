scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Kanjhawala case: One of the accused is a Delhi BJP functionary; AAP alleges culprits are being shielded

According to Delhi BJP officials, Manoj Mittal, one of the accused, is a party functionary from the Sultanpuri area.

One of the accused in the Kanjhawala hit and run case, in which a 20-year-old woman was killed as she was dragged for around four km after getting stuck in the undercarriage of a car Sunday morning, is affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The woman was killed after her scooter was hit by the car, and she was dragged by the vehicle from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala early Sunday. The police have said the five men, who were in the car, have been arrested and booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

According to Delhi BJP officials, Manoj Mittal, one of the accused, is a party functionary from the Sultanpuri area. “He is a small-time party functionary. He was appointed as co-convener of our local data entry cell four days ago,” said a senior BJP leader. “He is very low in the party hierarchy and is only part of a sub-division in the Mongolpuri area,” the leader added.

Posters of Mittal, describing him as the co-convener of the Mongolpuri ward, have been pasted in several places in the Sultanpuri area, including outside the Sultanpuri Police Station. Local residents demanding action against the accused tore several of these posters on Monday morning.

The police said Mittal, 27, was a ration dealer in P Block, Sultanpuri.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson, Saurabh Bharadwaj, alleged the accused were booked under lighter IPC sections (304 A — Causing death by negligence) because of their affiliation with the BJP.

“There’s a hoarding outside the police station with the name of Manoj Mittal, who is an accused in the case. He is locked up in the same police station. The Delhi Police and L-G have not dared to say anything yet about how he is a BJP member. Inke mandal ka sah-sanyojak hai. I challenge Vinai Saxena to make public the call details of the accused. The accused was in constant touch with the police and BJP netas. Three PCR vans passed by the vehicle when it was moving with the body,” Bharadwaj said.

“There have been efforts to cover this up right from the start… We don’t have any hope that the L-G will do anything because this is a matter of the BJP. This is a matter of great shame… Woh log Bharatiya Janata Party ke netaon ko bachane ki koshish kar rahe hain aur L-G saheb bhi chahte hain ki Bharatiya Janata Party ke netaon ko bachaya jaye (They are trying to save the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the L-G also wants that they are saved),” he said.

The BJP hit back and accused the AAP of politicising the incident.

“The police have taken action. Did the police know he was a functionary when the incident took place? The language being used by AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj does not befit a legislator. He is talking like a roadside goon… This is a very serious incident and the accused should be tried by a fast-track court and hanged,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana.

Five accused remanded in police custody

A Delhi court Monday remanded the five accused arrested for causing the woman’s death in police custody for three days. A detailed order from the court is awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 16:07 IST
