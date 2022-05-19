scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022

Delhi: 15-year-old boy stabbed outside school by unknown men

The police said the accused attacked the class 12 student with knives and belts when he was coming out of the school after writing an exam.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 12:16:02 pm
A boy was allegedly stabbed and assaulted by a group of unknown men outside a school in Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri.

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed and assaulted by a group of unknown men outside a school in Outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri Wednesday afternoon. The police said the accused attacked the class 12 student with knives and belts when he was coming out of the school after writing an exam.

Deputy commissioner of police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said: “The student was walking out of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (exam centre) when a group of three or four unknown men caught him. They were waiting for him outside the school and grabbed him. They started attacking him with knives and belts.”

The boy sustained multiple injuries on his head and a stab wound on his thigh and after the men left, he was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he is undergoing treatment, said the police.

“We are looking at all CCTVs installed inside and outside the school to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the accused. The police staff is also in touch with the victim and his classmates for enquiry. The matter is being investigated,” added DCP Sharma.

A case under sections of voluntarily causing hurt, assaulting with dangerous weapons and wrongful restraint has been registered against the unknown accused.

