Speeding car crashes into auto, rickshaw; kills 1; accused was racing, cops told

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A 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed and another person was injured after a speeding car allegedly crashed into his vehicle and then hit a cycle rickshaw in Southeast Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar on Saturday morning. The car driver was arrested later in the day, said officers.
The accident took place around 7 am. According to an eyewitness, two cars were allegedly racing shortly before the crash. The account was shared with police too.
The man who was killed in the accident was identified as Mohammad Kalam, a resident of New Friends Colony. The injured man, identified as Mohammad Bablu, lives near Sukhdev Vihar Metro station, police said.
The accused has been identified as Mohammad Talib. He was allegedly returning from a friend’s birthday party. “Initial probe suggests that he was not drunk at the time of the accident,” an officer said.
Jeet, an eyewitness who was on his way to work, said that he had stopped for tea break when he heard a loud thud. “I turned to see that an accident had happened. Two cars were racing each other and one car rammed into the auto. By that time, the other car fled at a high speed,” he said.
The car that caused the accident was allegedly travelling from the flyover towards Shaheen Bagh and had three to four occupants. After hitting the auto-rickshaw, the car went on to hit a cycle rickshaw, causing a man to fall and suffer injuries, according to officers.
“The impact on the auto shows how fast the car must have been travelling,” Jeet said, adding that the occupants got out and fled the spot after the crash.
Police said their preliminary assessment indicates that the speeding car first struck the auto-rickshaw before colliding with the cycle rickshaw. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area and other evidence to establish exactly how the accident occurred and to identify the vehicle’s owner and those travelling in it.
Kalam was rushed to Escorts Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent to AIIMS for a postmortem examination, police said.
Footage recorded by a passerby showed the aftermath of the collision. The bonnet and windshield of the car were damaged. The auto-rickshaw was badly crushed, while Kalam was seen lying injured on the road.
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