Speeding car crashes into auto, rickshaw; kills 1; accused was racing, cops told

The car and the auto were badly damaged following the collision on Saturday morning. Praveen Khanna

A 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed and another person was injured after a speeding car allegedly crashed into his vehicle and then hit a cycle rickshaw in Southeast Delhi’s Sukhdev Vihar on Saturday morning. The car driver was arrested later in the day, said officers.

The accident took place around 7 am. According to an eyewitness, two cars were allegedly racing shortly before the crash. The account was shared with police too.

The man who was killed in the accident was identified as Mohammad Kalam, a resident of New Friends Colony. The injured man, identified as Mohammad Bablu, lives near Sukhdev Vihar Metro station, police said.