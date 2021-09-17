Delhi: Sukhbir Badal, Harsmirat Kaur detained for protesting against farm laws

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal, and former Union Minister Harsmirat Kaur Badal were among 15 party leaders detained by the Delhi Police while leading a protest march to Parliament against the Centre’s farm laws. The detained party leaders were taken to Sansad Marg Police Station, Delhi Police officials told ANI.

Before he was detained Badal told reporters that party workers were beaten with lathis and their vehicles were attacked by security personnel. “A peaceful protest was stopped. We’ve come here to give a message to PM Modi that not only Punjab but entire country is against his government,” he told ANI.

Security personnel were deployed across Delhi on Friday ahead of the SAD’s protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to Parliament, to mark the completion of one year since the enactment of the Centre’s three contentious farm laws. The protest is being carried out without permission, Delhi Police officials told ANI. Section 144 has been imposed in New Delhi.

In a tweet shared early on Friday, the party said that all Delhi borders have been sealed and Punjab vehicles were being stopped by authorities. “Punjabis are being told that our entry has been restricted. Our peaceful voices have seemingly scared the powers that be,” SAD tweeted.

According to ANI, the ‘Black Friday’ protest is said to be led by Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Earlier, SAD general secretary Prem Singh Chandumajra had vowed that the march would be peaceful.

“The march will be peaceful. We will give a memorandum to the government to repeal the three farm Laws. Even if we don’t get permission to protest, we will protest peacefully and give our memorandum,” he told ANI.

Commuters have been urged to avoid certain areas across the National Capital, where some roads have been sealed in view of the protest. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert asking people to steer clear of Gurdwara Rakabganj Road, RML Hospital, G Traffic on PO, Ashoka Road and Baba Kharak Singh Marg.