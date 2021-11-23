Delhi: ‘Sukesh paid jail staff crores every yr for an entire barrack’, says police chargesheet

The Delhi Police in their chargesheet filed against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is facing trial for allegedly duping Rs 200 crore from the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh, have said that he paid around Rs 25-30 crore a year to jail staff to get an entire barrack to himself.

Police have made the allegations in a chargesheet filed before Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh.

Police have charge-sheeted 14 persons, including Chandrashekhar’s wife and actor Leena Maria Paul.

According to the chargesheet, deputy jail superintendent D S Meena, arrested in the case, allegedly used to collect Rs 60-75 lakh fortnightly from co-accused Deepak and Pradeep Ramnani, which was distributed among jail officials to provide safety and facilities for Chandrashekhar.

Police stated that “gross violation of jail manual was done” with regard to the allotment of an entire barrack to the accused, and that there was “deliberate omission” on part of the jail authorities for “not taking any action” to clear the blocked CCTV, which was covered by Chandrashekhar so he could use cell phones.

Police claimed that Chandrashekhar posed as a senior government officer and extorted more than Rs 200 crore from Shivinder’s wife Aditi Singh on the pretext of helping her husband.

Police, in their chargesheet, stated that he got acquainted with Shivinder in jail and realised he was desperate for bail, and “seeing an opportunity, decided to extort/cheat a huge amount of money from Aditi Singh on the pretext of getting bail for her husband”.

Police said that Chandrashekhar “spoofed” a landline number while making a call to her. The caller spoke to Aditi in a female voice, informing her that the Union Law Secretary was on the line.

“He had told her he was calling on the instructions of the office of the highest authority to gain her trust. He talked in an authoritative manner and told her that since her husband was working in the healthcare sector, the government would be interested in working with him during the Covid-19 situation,” the chargesheet states.

“He assured her that required action will be taken to sort out legal issues with her husband. Once, he also told her that the home minister was hearing the conversation and she should behave politely. He used to end his conversation with ‘Jai Hind’ to impress her that he was in government service,” the chargesheet read.

Chandrashekhar used Deepak’s help to collect the money from Aditi. He was paid Rs 2-2.5 lakh for each trip. The complainant tried to rid herself of him after giving Rs 100 crore, but he “continued to call and pressure her”, and used information collected on her to convince her that he was helping her, the chargesheet states.

Aditi sold her valuables, cashed FDs and took a loan of Rs 1.03 crore from her uncle to meet Chandrashekhar’s demand, the chargesheet states.

Police stated that during his interrogation, Chandrashekar divulged that he invested the extorted money in cryptocurrency, but did not give complete details.