Delhi: 22-year-old allegedly commits suicide in AIIMS

A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the grill of a staircase at AIIMS Hospital on Friday, the police said. The deceased, Bittu Kumar Tiwari, was a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar.

The police said the incident took place in the emergency ward of the hospital at 6.16 am. Tiwari was found hanging from the grill by the hospital staff.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South) said Tiwari was undergoing treatment for the last five years. On May 25, he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi for treatment of blood clotting.

The police said his mother and sister were at the hospital at the time of the incident. After a staffer reported the incident, the doctors rushed to revive him, but he died.

The police said they didn’t find a suicide note from the spot.

Tiwari’s body is at the hospital and will be returned to the family after a post-mortem is conducted.

The police is questioning the family and hospital staff to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.

