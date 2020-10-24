Delhi: Subsidies for e-vehicles to be disbursed in 3 days

The Delhi government passed the EV Policy in August and has since waived road tax and registration fee for these vehicles. (Photographer: Allison Zaucha/Bloomberg)

Subsidies and incentives for buying electric vehicles in the city will be disbursed to applicants within three days. The entire process will be online and vehicle dealers will help buyers with the paperwork and application process, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot has said.

Under the Electric Vehicle policy, the Delhi government will give an incentive of up to Rs 30,000 for two-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws and goods carriers, while a subsidy of up to Rs 1.5 lakh will be provided for purchase of electric cars.

Vehicles priced up to Rs 15 lakh will be eligible for both the purchase incentive and exemption in road tax and registration fee; vehicles priced above Rs 15 lakh will not get the incentives.

The government has approved over 100 Electric Vehicle models which will be eligible for subsidy, and 36 manufactures have registered with it. The government has also registered 98 dealers so far. The approved models include 12 four-wheelers, 14 two-wheelers, and 45 makes of e-rickshaws, among others.

Gahlot has launched the website ev.delhi.gov.in, which has details of the approved models, dealers, subsidy disbursal process as well as the network of 70 charging stations across the city.

The Delhi government passed the EV Policy in August and has since waived road tax and registration fee for these vehicles. It is part of the state’s long-term action plan to reduce air pollution.

“We have ensured that the buyer is well-informed about the progress and status of her/his claim application — they would be getting information through regular SMS updates. The transport department too will have a dashboard to track how many applications have been received and how many are pending for approval. Real time tracking shall be facilitated,” Gahlot.

Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson of Dialogue and Development Commission, said Delhi has the lowest EV high tension charging rates. “EV tariff charges are Rs 4.5 per unit for low tension and Rs 5 per unit for high tension charging (plus charges depending on the facility)… we have the best charging facilities,” he said.

The subsidy will be applicable from August 7, 2020. Road tax and registration fee exemptions will be applicable from October 10 and 15, when the respective notifications were issued, Gahlot said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.