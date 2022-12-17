One-day training today for newly appointed woman sub-registrars in Delhi

After appointing woman officials in all 22 sub-registrar posts in the revenue districts, the Delhi government is organising a one-day training session for them on Saturday.

The on-demand training programme for the newly appointed sub-registrars will be held at the Directorate of Training from 10 am to 4 pm, said officials. The training is being organised on the directions of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. The officers will be trained on finer aspects of the Indian Registration Act 1908, Stamp Act 1899, Indian Succession Act, Hindu Marriage Act, Land Revenue Act and the Transfer of Property Act. “There will also be a session to clear doubts and a test will be conducted during the training,” an official said.

Following the directions of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the department recently appointed about 22 woman officials as sub-registrars in a bid to put an end to “corruption”. In a statement on Tuesday, the L-G’s House said, “After having taken over, the L-G with an aim of empowering women in government services by placing them in positions of importance, had envisaged that the SR (sub-registrar) offices of the GNCTD’s Revenue Department be headed by women officials. This, he had underlined, would also ensure more sensitive, corruption-free and empathetic public dealing, as experience around the world had established.”

The L-G had taken action against several revenue department officials, including sub-registrars, over corruption.

Sub-registrars oversee property matters like registration, deeds, sale deeds, documentation of properties, mortgage, gift deeds, marriage registrations, issuing of share certificates, caste certificates, income certificates, verification of documents and other matters involving public service.