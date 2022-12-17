scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

One-day training today for newly appointed woman sub-registrars in Delhi

Following the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the Revenue Department recently appointed about 22 woman officials as sub-registrars in a bid to put an end to "corruption".

Following the directions of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the department appointed about 22 woman officials as sub-registrars. (File Photo)

After appointing woman officials in all 22 sub-registrar posts in the revenue districts, the Delhi government is organising a one-day training session for them on Saturday.

The on-demand training programme for the newly appointed sub-registrars will be held at the Directorate of Training from 10 am to 4 pm, said officials. The training is being organised on the directions of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. The officers will be trained on finer aspects of the Indian Registration Act 1908, Stamp Act 1899, Indian Succession Act, Hindu Marriage Act, Land Revenue Act and the Transfer of Property Act. “There will also be a session to clear doubts and a test will be conducted during the training,” an official said.

Following the directions of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, the department recently appointed about 22 woman officials as sub-registrars in a bid to put an end to “corruption”. In a statement on Tuesday, the L-G’s House said, “After having taken over, the L-G with an aim of empowering women in government services by placing them in positions of importance, had envisaged that the SR (sub-registrar) offices of the GNCTD’s Revenue Department be headed by women officials. This, he had underlined, would also ensure more sensitive, corruption-free and empathetic public dealing, as experience around the world had established.”

The L-G had taken action against several revenue department officials, including sub-registrars, over corruption.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...
More from Delhi

Sub-registrars oversee property matters like registration, deeds, sale deeds, documentation of properties, mortgage, gift deeds, marriage registrations, issuing of share certificates, caste certificates, income certificates, verification of documents and other matters involving public service.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 11:23:06 am
Next Story

AIIMS medical superintendent Dr D K Sharma transferred to R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close