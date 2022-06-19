Delhi: Students to visit households near schools to create awareness of polio immunisation

Students of government schools in Delhi will visit households near their schools as ‘Polio Sena’ members to create awareness about the polio immunisation programme.

The ‘Polio Sena’ initiative as a part of the immunisation programme is being introduced in all Delhi government schools. As members, students of classes 6 to 12 have been tasked with visiting around 50 households near the school to raise awareness about the programme.

“HoS [Heads of schools] to organise Polio Sena of classes VI to XII under the guidance of a nodal teacher who would visit at least 50 households near his/her residence to give the message of pulse polio to the children and their parents and inform them about the dates,” reads the circular issued by the Department of Education (DoE) to schools.

Heads of schools have also been asked to organise painting and poster making, elocution, debates, and essay writing competitions for raising awareness of polio. All schools have been asked to assign a teacher to identify all children aged below five in the neighbourhood.

“HoS to advise all employees of the department to get their own children in the eligible age group on each polio day. The employees may motivate their friends and relatives to bring their children for immunization,” states the circular.