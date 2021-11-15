scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 15, 2021
MUST READ

Delhi: Students injured as two groups clash at JNU, both sides file complaints

Students from ABVP alleged they were holding a meeting when a group of students came and attacked them. Meanwhile, students from JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) also levelled allegations that students with ABVP disrupted their meeting and "unleashed violence" inside the campus.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
November 15, 2021 11:07:44 am
Meanwhile, students from JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) also levelled allegations that students with ABVP disrupted their meeting and "unleashed violence" inside the campus.

Two groups of students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi allegedly clashed late on Sunday night. A few students sustained injuries and cross-complaints were filed. No FIR has been registered in the matter as the police said they are conducting an inquiry.

Students from ABVP alleged they were holding a meeting when a group of students came and attacked them. The organisation posted a video of a student inside an ambulance.

“…finger of a MA student was broken in this brutal assault, a Divyang student was manhandled, and various abvp activities were hit,” read the tweet posted by ABVP.

Meanwhile, students from JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) also levelled allegations that students with ABVP disrupted their meeting and “unleashed violence” inside the campus. Photos of three or four injured students were posted by Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU President and SFI member.

Click here for more

According to the police, they received a PCR call about the fight and slogans being raised inside the campus. Gaurav Sharma, DCP (southwest) said, “ We responded immediately and found that there was no fight at the campus. heated arguments took place between two groups of students over organising a seminar at the student union hall. JNUSU has not lodged any complaint so far but one student filed a complaint against ABVP students. Students affiliated with ABVP also came to the police station and gave written complaints. Both sides are levelling allegations of disrupting their meeting and violence. Legal action will be taken.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Nov 15: Latest News