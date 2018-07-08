Delhi: Two students hospitalised after mid-day meal at school

The two girls are recuperating at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) The two girls are recuperating at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Two students of a government school in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri fell sick, allegedly after consuming the mid-day meal at the school on Saturday. Aged 12 and 14, the two girls were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital and are recuperating there. DCP (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh said a case has been registered under IPC section 336 against “the non profit organisation (NPO) responsible for preparing mid-day meals for the school by the principal Geeta Arora”.

The NPO, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Dalit Uthan Samiti, in Kalyanpuri, provides meals to 61 schools in the area. Mid-day meals are a part of the Food Security Act, and are aimed at providing nutrition to children. While Geeta Arora, head of Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, did not respond to the inquiry; a teacher at the school claimed, “After the meal was served, a lizard was found in the container.” At the hospital, the 12-year-old girl complained of stomach ache. “I ate kadhi chawal provided in the school today… I started feeling sick after that and my teacher got me here,” she said.

Even though Ranjana Prasad, member of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said, “It did not appear to be related to the mid-day meal as the 12-year-old was already sick”, the girl’s mother denied this. “My child was fine at home… she fell sick immediately after eating the food provided by school,” said her mother. “We don’t let her eat the mid-day meal at school. I pack her lunch daily and today I gave her Maggi, but she gave that to another kid and ate the food at school instead. This is what I feared… utensils are dirty, food quality is bad… I got a call at 11 am from the school today.”

Dr Harish Mansukhi, deputy medical superintendent of LBS Hospital, said, “Both girls are doing fine; they will be kept under observation for a night.” Prasad met the two girls with Dr Virendra, Chief Medical Officer of LBS, who said, “The food sample has been collected and will be given to police for investigation… in my opinion, it’s not food poisoning; it’s psychological.”

Prasad added, “We have recommended to the Directorate of Education to delist the NPO and find another to provide meals.” Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia also tweeted about the incident: “We will not tolerate such negligence when it comes to serving mid-day meals. An FIR has been registered against the NPO and their contract has also been terminated. Until a new provision is found, the nearby NPO will provide meals to the children.”

In 2014, 12 children of a school in Patparganj were hospitalised after consuming a mid-day meal provided by the same NPO. An inquiry is pending. Asked why the contract was not terminated at the time, Atishi Marlena, former advisor to Sisodia, said, “We were not in power then. But we know that service providers have not been changed for a long time now.”

