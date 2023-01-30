scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
25 students injured after 4 buses collide with 3 vehicles

The accident took place around 10.57 am and the road was blocked for 20-30 minutes because of the accident and chaos. As per the police, they received a PCR call about the accident.

The accident took place around 10.57 am and the road was blocked for 20-30 minutes because of the accident and chaos.
25 students injured after 4 buses collide with 3 vehicles
At least 25 school children were injured after four buses collided with three other vehicles in central Delhi’s IP Estate area Monday morning. The police said there were 216 children in the four buses which were on their way to a school. The buses ‘accidentally’ collided with an autorickshaw, a bike, and a car near Salimgarh flyover. The police said the injured children and persons are stable.

The accident took place around 10.57 am and the road was blocked for 20-30 minutes because of the accident and chaos. As per the police, they received a PCR call about the accident. They rushed to the spot and found the buses lined up in “accidental condition”. An auto-rickshaw was found damaged and a car was also damaged in the crash.

Sources said one of the bus drivers lost control and hit the other vehicles. The other buses got damaged.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central), said: “On inquiry, it was found that there were 216 school students in the four buses. Around 25 students, three school staffers, and a person were injured in this accident. Several PCR vans came and shifted all the injured to LNJP Hospital. They are undergoing treatment.”

The police will take legal action against the driver. No case has been registered yet.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 16:05 IST
