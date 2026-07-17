A second shot, a perfect finish: Delhi student tops NEET-UG with AIR 1, eyes AIIMS

For most National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) aspirants, 701 marks would have been enough to celebrate. It is a score that would have comfortably secured one admission to one of the country’s premier medical colleges. But for Delhi’s Panshul Bansal, it became the starting point. In the re-examination conducted on June 21 after the original test was cancelled, the 17-year-old raised his score to 750, securing All India Rank (AIR) 1.

“I was expecting a good college even with my first score,” says Panshul, a student of Somerville School in Kailash Colony. “Maybe VMMC or somewhere similar. But I wasn’t expecting this.”

The result, he says, was the outcome of sustained hard work.