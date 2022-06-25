scorecardresearch
Delhi: Class VI student shares obscene video on school WhatsApp group, cops provide counselling

In his complaint to the police, the principal told the police that several teachers and students are a part of the WhatsApp group.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 25, 2022 12:19:14 pm
The Delhi Police recently registered an FIR against a minor student of Class VI of a Delhi government school after he allegedly shared an obscene video clip on a WhatsApp group of the students meant for the purpose of sharing homework. He was later provided counselling by the police.

When contacted, DCP (north-east district) Sanjay Kumar Sain confirmed that the FIR was registered after they had received a complaint from the school’s principal. A senior police officer said, “He (the principal) alleged that a few days back, one of the students shared an obscene video clip and dared the authorities to take legal action against him.”

The police added that the complainant asked the students not to share such photos or videos on the WhatsApp group. In his complaint, the principal told the police that several teachers and students are a part of the WhatsApp group.

