Delhi student on way to Independence Day function killed as DTC runs over scooter

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A 12-year-old girl on way to school to attend an Independence Day programme was killed and her uncle seriously injured after a DTC electric bus collided with their scooter in East Delhi’s Dallupura on Friday morning. The girl, a student of Class 8, was also run over by the bus after she fell on the road, said police.
Police identified the deceased as Kayna Pal, a Class 8 student who lived with her family in Khichripur. Her uncle, Gajendra Pal (35), was taking her to school in Vasundhara when the accident took place.
“The two were travelling through Kondli towards Dallupura when the DTC electric bus collided with their scooter. The impact was so severe that both fell onto the road and sustained serious injuries,” an officer said.
Police took the two to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Kayna dead. Gajendra is undergoing treatment, they added.
The bus driver, who allegedly fled the scene after the accident, was later arrested. Police identified him as S K Murad (45).
A case has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station. Police said they are examining CCTV camera footage from the area to establish the sequence of events.
Kayna’s father, Aman Pal, a bank manager, was seen waiting outside the mortuary as the body was taken for a postmortem examination.
“My younger brother was taking her to school for the Independence Day programme when the bus came from the wrong side and struck their scooter. The impact threw the child onto the road, following which her head came under the wheels of the bus,” he said.
Kayna is survived by her parents, an eight-year-old sister and a two-year-old brother. The family lives in a joint household with Gajendra.
According to her family, Kayna was a bright student and wanted to become an engineer. The family is now waiting for the postmortem examination to be completed before taking her body home.
Following the incident, angry locals pelted stones at the bus, damaging its front windshield and windows. Eyewitnesses and residents alleged that the driver fled the spot after the collision while several passengers were still inside the bus. Police said they controlled the situation from escalating.
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