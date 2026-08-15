Delhi student on way to Independence Day function killed as DTC runs over scooter

The girl, a student of Class 8, was also run over by the bus after she fell on the road. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A 12-year-old girl on way to school to attend an Independence Day programme was killed and her uncle seriously injured after a DTC electric bus collided with their scooter in East Delhi’s Dallupura on Friday morning. The girl, a student of Class 8, was also run over by the bus after she fell on the road, said police.

Police identified the deceased as Kayna Pal, a Class 8 student who lived with her family in Khichripur. Her uncle, Gajendra Pal (35), was taking her to school in Vasundhara when the accident took place.

“The two were travelling through Kondli towards Dallupura when the DTC electric bus collided with their scooter. The impact was so severe that both fell onto the road and sustained serious injuries,” an officer said.