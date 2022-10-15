scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Student activists detained during protest in support of ex-DU prof Saibaba

The detained students were taken to Burari police station and a “public meeting” took place there instead, with some teachers also visiting and addressing them there.

saibabaFormer DU professor G N Saibaba. (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A group of student activists protesting against the suspension of the release of former Delhi University teacher G N Saibaba was detained from the campus on Saturday. They were later released in the evening.

The Supreme Court Saturday suspended the impugned judgment and order of the Bombay High Court acquitting Saibaba in a case relating to his alleged Maoist links and stayed the release of five persons, including Saibaba.

Student activists affiliated to the All India Students’ Association (AISA) had gathered at the Arts Faculty in the University on Saturday afternoon. While the AISA claimed that students were beaten and manhandled by police at the protest venue, DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi denied allegations of police brutality.

“The students didn’t have permission to protest. The university authorities requested us to remove the students and take legal action against them because they were disturbing the peace and tranquillity in the area. We sent staff to remove the students. Many of them resisted and were detained. They turned hostile and had to be pushed but weren’t attacked. Around 25-30 students have been detained but we haven’t taken any legal action yet,” he said.

After the Bombay High Court’s acquittal of Saibaba on Friday, teachers and students in support of him had called for a public meeting at the Arts Faculty on Saturday afternoon to “welcome him back”. However, after the Supreme Court order, it turned into a call for a protest against the new development.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 07:53:29 pm
Live Blog

