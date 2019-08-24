Delhi: Struggling Kirari gets civic official visit

North Corporation standing committee chairman Jai Prakash Friday visited Outer Delhi’s Kirari to take stock of waterlogging in the area. “I planned the visit after seeing reports of the area being submerged under water. The condition is very bad. We have installed 12 pumps but a drainage system is needed for a permanent solution,” he said.

“The condition is such that there can be an outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases. I have asked officials to spray insecticides to prevent the same,” he added.

On August 20, The Indian Express had reported that incessant rainfall had turned Kirari’s Agar Nagar area into a “living hell” for residents, with water entering homes, knee-deep water in some lanes, and even makeshift boats being used to connect two blocks.

Area councillor Poonam Prashar Jha said the North body chairman has ordered that the water be pumped out. “We need to think of a permanent solution, which can only be done when the area gets a sewer line,” she said.

Area MLA Rituraj Govind had earlier said that the Delhi government has started work on a sewer line in the area, to be finished this year.