Delhi streetscaping project runs into court order hurdle

A court order has become the latest hurdle in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ambitious streetscaping project.

The work on one of the seven stretches on Vikas Marg near Laxmi Nagar, being redeveloped as the pilot project, has been stayed by the court for damaging trees, officials said. The ongoing construction and civil work on the 2.7-kilometre-long stretch on Vikas Marg from Mother Dairy to Nirwana Road has been stopped after the Public Works Department (PWD) damaged several trees on this stretch. It has also allegedly cut three trees.

“The road is one of the most congested, poorly designed and broken ones with no space for pedestrians. The construction work of streetscaping was going on this stretch and during the redevelopment work, the entire road — from the pavement to the sewer and drain lines — are getting repaired. Now, while carrying out such work, trees are transplanted and damages happen, but the department takes all measures to avoid it to provide better roads to the public,” a senior PWD official said.

The official added, “The wild rats have already damaged the trenches and huge holes are there around the drains which causes waterlogging and cave-ins during the monsoon season. Now, we cannot move the drain line to the middle of the road. It has to be redeveloped where it is and the trenches and bushes of the trees that are clogging the drain have to be removed. However, the waterlogging issue will remain no matter what.”

The court stayed the construction after a resident living near the stretch filed a complaint that the PWD is damaging and cutting all trees. “They want better roads, no waterlogging and no traffic jams. Thousands of trees have been felled while building highways, Metros and other projects. The engineers take all measures and if any tree gets damaged, the department plants ten more to cover the loss. Due to this hurdle now, the project is delayed and the commuters and pedestrians will continue to face problems on this stretch,” the official informed.

Officials also said that the work on the other six stretches are going as per schedule and will be completed by June. “They said that the project was supposed to be completed this March but it got delayed because of one or the other issue. The traffic and forest departments caused delays in giving NOCs.”

Under the streetscaping project, all roads are being widened, footpaths and walkways with ramps for the differently-abled are being constructed, segregated parking, separate cycle track, beautification of road with street furniture, kiosks, water ATMs and toilet.