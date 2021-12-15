Delhi: Streetscaping of nine stretches to start soon

Written by Gayathri Mani

Redevelopment work on nine sample stretches across New Delhi, infamous for traffic jams and accidents, will begin soon after the ban on construction activity is lifted.

The redevelopment of the nine stretches are a part of the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s dream project — ‘Streetscaping and beautification of Delhi Roads’ on the lines of European Standard.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has forwarded the estimation of the project for sanction and final approval said the officials.

“The final estimation and design are ready for the project. It has also been forwarded for financial approval and sanction. Once the sanction will come through and the construction ban will be lifted, PWD will start the redesigning and redevelopment work on these nine sample stretches,” an official added.

The project was announced after the redevelopment of Chirag Dilli to Sheikh Sarai stretch on the BRT corridor and Nehru Nagar near PGDAV college, which was redeveloped and beautified first as a sample stretch.

“The CM inspected both these stretches and directed the department to develop nine more across the city. The best design will be replicated in other parts,” the official said, adding that Kejriwal is personally monitoring the project.

All the nine samples stretch approximately one kilometre long and these are Nelson Mandela Marg, Aurobindo Marg (Yusuf Sarai Market), Road No.51, Majlis Park to KK Katju Marg, Road no.58 Tikri Border entry, Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Shanti Van to Rajghat, Lodhi Road from India Habitat centre to Dayal Singh College, Rohtak Road from Ghevra Mor to Mundka Industrial area and Road no. 59 near Surghat from Outer Ring Road to Old Bridge.