Delhi: Street crimes increased 30-40% compared to last year

There’s been an increase of 30-40 per cent in street crimes, such as robbery, snatching and crimes against women in Delhi this year as compared to last year, as per the statistics provided by the Delhi Police. Following the report, a Delhi Police Spokesperson said they are deploying forces across the city to prevent more street crimes.

The report has highlighted that cases of robbery, rape, snatching, hurt, burglary and theft have increased in the first six months of the year. During the same period in 2020, there was a dip in the number of these cases. While public places, schools and offices have been shut due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown, street crimes have increased in the national capital.

According to the data, around 701 cases of robbery were registered between January 1-June 15. This year, more than 942 cases were registered during the same time period. There’s also been a 46% increase in snatching cases in Delhi since more than 3,800 cases have already been registered in the city this year while only 2,600 cases were registered last year.

The newly appointed Commissioner of Police Balaji Srivastava also conducted a crime review meeting last week and stressed the need to “dominate the streets” as Delhi unlocked with markets, malls and other places reopening since last month.

The crime data also shows there are more than 63,000 theft cases registered this year. Motor Vehicle theft and house theft cases have also increased. There’s been an increase of 7,000 cases as compared to last year.

The Delhi Police Spokesperson said, “We have witnessed an increase in the crimes and are deploying forces across the city to prevent more street crimes.” Also, officials said the data increase is because more people are filing complaints now online and at stations. The conviction rate is also higher.

Meanwhile, there’s an increase of 43 per cent in rape cases in Delhi this year. From Jan 1 to June 15, a total of 833 rape cases have been registered. Apart from rape cases, around 1,712 cases of cruelty by husband and in-laws and 56 cases of dowry death have been registered in the six months. Around 1,100 cases of molestation and assault on women were recorded.