Delhi’s UV sewage treatment systems failing to cut pollution: Pollution control panel

Ultraviolet disinfection systems installed across Delhi’s sewage treatment plants (STPs) are not effectively reducing biological pollution, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has told the National Green Tribunal, with Researchers at IIT Delhi flagging the absence of key microbial data required to assess why the systems are underperforming.
In a response submitted to IIT Delhi and subsequently placed before the tribunal, the DPCC said that while it monitors compliance with prescribed standards, including faecal coliform levels, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tests microbial contamination only at the outlet of sewage treatment plants.
UV disinfection in wastewater treatment infrastructure is generally placed in the tertiary stage because pre-filtration is needed for turbid water to ensure effective disinfection. The wastewater flows through a UV reactive chamber and the process is faster, more efficient than chlorination technology. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, the characteristics of the wastewater, UV radiation intensity and the amount of time the bacteria is exposed to the radiation, and the reactor configuration determine the effectiveness of a UV disinfection system.
IIT Delhi had pointed out that “a realistic assessment requires reliable microbial quality data at both inlet and outlet of the UV channels” and noted that there was no data available on the effectiveness of UV disinfection systems installed at 14 STPs that had reported non-compliance with prescribed microbial standards.
“The DPCC laboratory is conducting an analysis of fecal coliform only at the outlet of STPs of the DJB. Higher concentration of fecal coliform despite the STPs having UV disinfection system reflects the ineffectiveness (of the UV system),” the pollution control body said.
The exchange forms part of information sought by IIT Delhi pursuant to an NGT order dated December 23, 2025, in a matter related to the performance of the city’s STPs and their role in the pollution of the Yamuna.
According to IIT Delhi’s query reproduced in the DPCC’s letter, “there is no data available on the effectiveness of the UV Disinfection systems installed at these plants”. The institute further observed that existing literature and manufacturer-certified data were “either insufficient or unavailable”.
Story continues below this ad
The DPCC, in its response, said it was “primarily concerned with ensuring compliance with the prescribed standards for STPs of DJB including fecal coliform”. It noted that while standards have been prescribed for parameters such as pH, TSS, BOD, COD, ammoniacal nitrogen, total nitrogen, phosphate and faecal coliform, the Consolidated Consent and Authorisation format prepared by the Central Pollution Control Board suggests the adoption of “appropriate technology for disinfection of treated sewage”.
The affidavit, filed by Additional Director Dr Anwar Ali Khan, was submitted before the tribunal as part of an action taken report on directions issued by the NGT in August and December last year.
Separately, the DPCC informed the tribunal that it had issued directions for the imposition of environmental compensation of Rs 2.89 crore on the DJB and operators of 15 STPs for failing to meet prescribed standards between July and October 2025.
Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai.
Professional Background
Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education.
Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses:
1. The Air Pollution Crisis
"A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure.
"Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR.
"Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter.
2. Enforcement & Regulations
"No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy.
3. Education Policy
"Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025.
"Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation.
Signature Style
Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws.
X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More