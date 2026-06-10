Delhi’s UV sewage treatment systems failing to cut pollution: Pollution control panel

Ultraviolet disinfection systems installed across Delhi’s sewage treatment plants (STPs) are not effectively reducing biological pollution, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has told the National Green Tribunal, with Researchers at IIT Delhi flagging the absence of key microbial data required to assess why the systems are underperforming.

In a response submitted to IIT Delhi and subsequently placed before the tribunal, the DPCC said that while it monitors compliance with prescribed standards, including faecal coliform levels, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tests microbial contamination only at the outlet of sewage treatment plants.

UV disinfection in wastewater treatment infrastructure is generally placed in the tertiary stage because pre-filtration is needed for turbid water to ensure effective disinfection. The wastewater flows through a UV reactive chamber and the process is faster, more efficient than chlorination technology. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, the characteristics of the wastewater, UV radiation intensity and the amount of time the bacteria is exposed to the radiation, and the reactor configuration determine the effectiveness of a UV disinfection system.