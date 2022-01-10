Delhi: Stopped by cop for not wearing a mask, advocate opens fire

A 33-year-old advocate allegedly fired over five rounds from his licensed pistol after a constable stopped him for not wearing a mask inside his car. Police said he, his wife and sister also allegedly misbehaved with two constables.

A senior police officer in the Northeast district said they have registered a case against the advocate for misbehaving with duty officers and firing on the ground. No arrests have been made yet.

Police said the advocate, who works as a welfare officer at the JJ Board in Delhi, was allegedly driving during curfew without a face mask when a beat constable on patrol stopped him at Seemapuri Chowk. The policeman asked him why he was out and objected to him not wearing a mask. A scuffle broke out and another policeman came to the spot.

The advocate then allegedly pulled out his pistol and fired at the ground, said police.