Sunday, January 09, 2022
Delhi: Stopped by cop for not wearing a mask, advocate opens fire

🔴 A senior police officer in the Northeast district said they have registered a case against the advocate for misbehaving with duty officers and firing on the ground. No arrests have been made yet.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
January 10, 2022 2:59:58 am
Delhi Police, Delhi Police, news, face masks, delhi covid, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe policeman asked him why he was out and objected to him not wearing a mask. A scuffle broke out and another policeman came to the spot. (FIle)

A 33-year-old advocate allegedly fired over five rounds from his licensed pistol after a constable stopped him for not wearing a mask inside his car. Police said he, his wife and sister also allegedly misbehaved with two constables.

Police said the advocate, who works as a welfare officer at the JJ Board in Delhi, was allegedly driving during curfew without a face mask when a beat constable on patrol stopped him at Seemapuri Chowk. The policeman asked him why he was out and objected to him not wearing a mask. A scuffle broke out and another policeman came to the spot.

More from Delhi

The advocate then allegedly pulled out his pistol and fired at the ground, said police.

