WATCH: CCTV footage shows stone pelting between two groups in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, vehicles damaged

Two groups in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri allegedly got into a fight and pelted stones at each other late Tuesday night, said the police, adding that no casualties were reported but 3-5 vehicles were damaged in the process.

The police, however, said that unlike the clashes that broke out in the area in April, this one did not have any communal angle to it.

Around 10.45 pm, locals made PCR calls to complain about the stone-pelting, said the police. CCTV footage from the area shows a group of men pelting stones at a house and running afterwards, added the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said: “Two PCR calls were received. On enquiry, we found that a man named Zahir and his associates pelted stones as they were drunk. They were looking for two locals named Shoaib and Sameer.”

“There is no communal angle to the quarrel as both the groups belong to the same community,” added DCP Rangnani.

According to the police, the two groups have been fighting with each other for a few days.

The police apprehended two teenagers – Vishal and Veeru – in connection with the incident and said that they are looking for the other suspects. The police also increased security in the area to prevent any further clashes.

In April, clashes broke out at the C-block in Jahangirpuri in which nine people were injured.