How Rs 80 lakh flat sale led to Delhi stock broker’s murder

According to police, Khanna lived in a two-floor building in G Block, Sector 3, Rohini, with his wife

Stock broker Rajesh Khanna, 60, had recently come into money after selling a flat for Rs 80 lakh. Everyone in his family knew about the deal, including his niece, Simran Taneja.

Police said the 23-year-old primary school teacher allegedly saw an opportunity. They said she roped in three others, including a friend who owned a gym, to execute the plan.

On Tuesday night, police said, they went to Khanna’s Rohini home expecting to walk away with Rs 80 lakh. Instead, they found just Rs 1 lakh and some jewellery.

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By the time Khanna’s wife returned from grocery shopping, Khanna was dead — he had allegedly been smothered – and the four had fled with the cash and jewellery.